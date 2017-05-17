Create Ca on City Balloon Classic set for May 27-29
The Create Canon City Balloon Classic will be May 27-29 at the Abbey Events Complex, located at 2951 E. U.S. 50. The balloon launches will be at 6 a.m. each day with balloon glows at 7:30 p.m. May 27 and 28. The event includes a Heart Air Balloon 5K, military bands and displays, skydivers, a kids zone and more. Live entertainment will include the Atomic Fireballs, The Inman Brothers Band, and the Collective Groove on Saturday with the 101st Army Winds, Dotsero, and Soul School slated to preform Sunday.
