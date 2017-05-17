Create Ca on City Balloon Classic set...

Create Ca on City Balloon Classic set for May 27-29

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The Create Canon City Balloon Classic will be May 27-29 at the Abbey Events Complex, located at 2951 E. U.S. 50. The balloon launches will be at 6 a.m. each day with balloon glows at 7:30 p.m. May 27 and 28. The event includes a Heart Air Balloon 5K, military bands and displays, skydivers, a kids zone and more. Live entertainment will include the Atomic Fireballs, The Inman Brothers Band, and the Collective Groove on Saturday with the 101st Army Winds, Dotsero, and Soul School slated to preform Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,089,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC