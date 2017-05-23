Colorado's unemployment rate dropped to a record-low 2.3 percent in April

Jessica Blunn, Nathan Hall and Jess Lindner, Americorps conservation leadership corps members with Mile High Youth Corps, visit with attendees of the Canon City Workforce Center Job Fair on April 1, 2016, at the Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus. Colorado's unemployment rate crossed into uncharted waters in April, dropping to a record-low 2.3 percent, a mark visited only four other times by any state in recent U.S. history.

