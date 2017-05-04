Ca on City Music and Blossom Festival concert in full swing
Harrison K-8 School students Rylee Humphrey and Jared Heimel perform Friday in the Canon City Music and Blossom Festival concert, which was hosted at Canon City High School. The performance, which consisted of the school's seventh- and eighth-grade students, has been taking place during the course of two days in anticipation of an awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. today at CCHS's Citizens' Stadium.
