Ca on City Middle School students vis...

Ca on City Middle School students visit Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus for college exposure

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Canon City Middle School student Kambrayah Goss, center, checks a dummy's pulse Monday during a school college experience at Pueblo Community College's Fremont Campus. Canon City Middle School student Xavier 'Chewy' Martinez inserts a model nasal gastric tube into a dummy Monday during a school college experience at Pueblo Community College's Fremont Campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall (Aug '12) Fri DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC