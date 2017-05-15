Ca on City Council's ballot question to ask for TABOR 'timeout'
The Canon City Council on Monday approved first reading of an ordinance that submits a ballot issue to voters to consider a 10-year TABOR "timeout" at the Nov. 7 election. If approved by voters, the city would be permitted to retain and spend all revenues, from any source, collected by the city between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2030, without the application of the limitations imposed by TABOR.
