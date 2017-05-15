Ca on City Council's ballot question ...

Ca on City Council's ballot question to ask for TABOR 'timeout'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The Canon City Council on Monday approved first reading of an ordinance that submits a ballot issue to voters to consider a 10-year TABOR "timeout" at the Nov. 7 election. If approved by voters, the city would be permitted to retain and spend all revenues, from any source, collected by the city between Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2030, without the application of the limitations imposed by TABOR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fremont County was issued at May 17 at 11:57AM MDT

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,885 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC