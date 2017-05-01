Ca on City Council, groups working on runaway issue

Mayor Preston Troutman, fourth from the right, presents Bob Hartzman, Water Superintendent for the City of Canon City, with a proclamation declaring May 7-13 Drinking Water Week in Canon City. Also pictured are council members Frank Jaquez, Scott Eckstrom, Dennis Wied, Kathleen Schumacher, Ashley Smith, Jim Meisner and Mark Gill.

