Body of man who jumped from Royal Gorge Bridge recovered
Authorities have recovered the body of a man who jumped off the Royal Gorge Bridge on Friday, according to a news release from the Canon City Police Department. Police were called to the tourist attraction off Fremont County Road 3A just before 6 p.m. after the park's staff saw a man jump off the west side of the bridge.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
