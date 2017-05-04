Body of man who jumped from Royal Gor...

Body of man who jumped from Royal Gorge Bridge recovered

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Gazette

Authorities have recovered the body of a man who jumped off the Royal Gorge Bridge on Friday, according to a news release from the Canon City Police Department. Police were called to the tourist attraction off Fremont County Road 3A just before 6 p.m. after the park's staff saw a man jump off the west side of the bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Sat Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Fremont County was issued at May 08 at 12:35PM MDT

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC