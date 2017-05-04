Austin Trahern to face jail time with...

Austin Trahern to face jail time with possible plea deal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

A former student teacher and coach in the Canon City School District accused of having sexual intercourse with a student is expected to go to jail. Austin Trahern, 24, who is being charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, appeared in court Friday for arraignment, where his attorney said Trahern and the district attorney's office have reached a disposition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) 21 hr Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) Thu legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) Apr 25 NEW resident 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,839,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC