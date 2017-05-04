Austin Trahern to face jail time with possible plea deal
A former student teacher and coach in the Canon City School District accused of having sexual intercourse with a student is expected to go to jail. Austin Trahern, 24, who is being charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, appeared in court Friday for arraignment, where his attorney said Trahern and the district attorney's office have reached a disposition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC