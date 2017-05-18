After-Flashback on Main Street features music, good times
Crowds already were gathering early with their lawn chairs Saturday night as the first band began to play at After-Flashback on Main Street. After-Flashback on Main Street featured food and beer, classic cars and hot rods, face painting, live music and many other attractions for those attending.
