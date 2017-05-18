After-Flashback on Main Street featur...

After-Flashback on Main Street features music, good times

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Crowds already were gathering early with their lawn chairs Saturday night as the first band began to play at After-Flashback on Main Street. After-Flashback on Main Street featured food and beer, classic cars and hot rods, face painting, live music and many other attractions for those attending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adderall (Aug '12) May 12 DEA 12
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) May 6 Pennsylvania pissed 25
Election Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10) May 4 legal citizen 291
looking for an old friend May 4 Princess 1
CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09) Apr 27 Nicole Jay 87
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
News Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08) Nov '16 homesteadmom 3
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,035 • Total comments across all topics: 281,175,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC