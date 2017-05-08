79th Music & Blossom Festival takes Ca on City 'Back to Our Roots'
A parade member rides along with an El Alazan dancer Saturday at the 2017 Blossom Festival Parade. As Kelly Cosper made her way through the 79th annual Music and Blossom Festival Parade along Main Street on Saturday, she traveled with her former elementary school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|Budkiller
|10
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|May 6
|Pennsylvania pissed
|25
|Who do you support for Governor in Colorado in ... (Oct '10)
|May 4
|legal citizen
|291
|looking for an old friend
|May 4
|Princess
|1
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC