Winery at Holy Cross Abbey's Spring Fling to showcase three new wines
With three new wines and several appetizers, the Winery at Holy Cross Abbey will host its 12th annual Spring Fling from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on the winery grounds at 3011 East U.S. 50 in Canon City. The celebration will showcase the release of three new wines: 2016 Viognier, 2015 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon and 2015 Colorado Cabernet Franc.
