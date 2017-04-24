What's Happening? Southern Colorado C...

What's Happening? Southern Colorado Community Band to offer free concert Sunday and more

The Southern Colorado Community Band will offer a free concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Canon City High School Auditorium at 1313 College Ave. The concert will feature music from Star Wars, Star Trek and excerpts from Gustav Holst's Mars and Jupiter from the Suite "The Planets." The Southern Colorado Community Band was organized in April 1995 by Ron Cross of Cross Music Company to participate in the annual Canon City Music and Blossom Festival Parade.

