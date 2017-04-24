What's Happening? FCCCA presents 'New Odyssey' (3 Guys - 30 Instruments) Wednesday

The Fremont County Community Concert Association will present 'New Odyssey' at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Canon City High School Auditorium at 1313 College Ave. The Fremont County Community Concert Association will present "New Odyssey" at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Canon City High School Auditorium at 1313 College Ave. This is the last concert of the 2016-17 season. New Odyssey is a cover band from Chicago playing all types of music spanning over five decades.

