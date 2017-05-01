Today's history lesson

The Fremont County Board of Commissioners stated in an April 23 letter to the Canon City Recreation and Park District that they want more facts and details before supporting a concept paper and a $50,000 pledge to extend the Arkansas Riverwalk trail east into Florence. So now apparently some folks are more than ready to blame the county commissioners if an effort to seek a $2.4 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to extend the trail hits the skids.

