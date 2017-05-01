Today's history lesson
The Fremont County Board of Commissioners stated in an April 23 letter to the Canon City Recreation and Park District that they want more facts and details before supporting a concept paper and a $50,000 pledge to extend the Arkansas Riverwalk trail east into Florence. So now apparently some folks are more than ready to blame the county commissioners if an effort to seek a $2.4 million grant from Great Outdoors Colorado to extend the trail hits the skids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Apr 27
|Nicole Jay
|87
|Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14)
|Apr 25
|NEW resident
|2
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 25
|Samantha Blackwood
|24
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
|Police Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes with Child (Sep '08)
|Nov '16
|homesteadmom
|3
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC