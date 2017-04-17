This Week in the Legislature, April 17, 2017
Debate over the state's proposed $26.8 billion budget was delayed last week because of ongoing negotiations over two measures designed to bring more money into play. One is HB1242, introduced by House Speaker Crisanta Duran, D-Denver, and Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, as a compromise measure to raise sales taxes to fund transportations projects and simultaneously lower vehicle registration fees used for the same purpose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC