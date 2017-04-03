Teen Sexting Bill About Punishing Abusers but Not Victims
Proponents of a new bill designed to combat juvenile sexting, including a University of Colorado Denver professor who literally wrote the book on the subject, believe the measure lays out proportional penalties for those who deserve them without punishing victims. In addition, the legislation allows individuals who unwittingly receive a photo that could technically constitute child pornography a way to avoid sanction, but only if they get rid of it in a finite amount of time rather than hanging on to the image.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC