'Take Back the Night' raises sexual assault awareness
More than three dozen people marched in the 11th annual "Take Back the Night," event held by Family Crisis Services, Inc. on Thursday night. More than three dozen people marched Thursday night in the 11th annual 'Take Back the Night,' event conducted by the Family Crisis Services, Inc. Rain didn't stop more than three dozen people Thursday night as they marched the streets of Canon City for a cause.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC