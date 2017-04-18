'Take Back the Night' raises sexual a...

'Take Back the Night' raises sexual assault awareness

More than three dozen people marched in the 11th annual "Take Back the Night," event held by Family Crisis Services, Inc. on Thursday night. More than three dozen people marched Thursday night in the 11th annual 'Take Back the Night,' event conducted by the Family Crisis Services, Inc. Rain didn't stop more than three dozen people Thursday night as they marched the streets of Canon City for a cause.

