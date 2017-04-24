Reservations due Thursday for 'Parent...

Reservations due Thursday for 'Parenting Safe Children Workshop'

Sunday Apr 23

The Canon City Pregnancy Center will host the "Parenting Safe Children Workshop," beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, located at 4501 Bear Paw Drive in Florence. Doors open at 9 a.m., lunch will be provided.

