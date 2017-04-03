Reports: Suspended Fremont County dep...

Reports: Suspended Fremont County deputy accused of lying on DUI arrests

22 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Amid accusations that he unfairly arrested people for driving under the influence, a Fremont County Sheriff's Office sergeant has been placed on administrative leave, The Canon City Daily Record reported Wednesday. Hart began working for the Sheriff's Office in July 2013 and became a patrol sergeant in January 2016, according to a LinkedIn page.

