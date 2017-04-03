Reports: Suspended Fremont County deputy accused of lying on DUI arrests
Amid accusations that he unfairly arrested people for driving under the influence, a Fremont County Sheriff's Office sergeant has been placed on administrative leave, The Canon City Daily Record reported Wednesday. Hart began working for the Sheriff's Office in July 2013 and became a patrol sergeant in January 2016, according to a LinkedIn page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|12 min
|Samantha Blackwood
|21
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC