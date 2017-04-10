New development could bring in 580 homes to Ca on City
A view of the area where the proposed Sun Canon development will be located, west of Four Mile Ranch. Construction on 100 new homes may begin in June, the first wave of what the City of Canon City says could be a total of more than 580 houses.
