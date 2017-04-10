New development could bring in 580 ho...

New development could bring in 580 homes to Ca on City

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

A view of the area where the proposed Sun Canon development will be located, west of Four Mile Ranch. Construction on 100 new homes may begin in June, the first wave of what the City of Canon City says could be a total of more than 580 houses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 7 Nancy Blackwood A... 22
News Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06) Mar 31 Roy martinez 36
Nicholas Brooks Mar 26 Abb 2
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Mar 25 SmashQuist 4
adam bruner & jenn miller scammers Mar 25 catchemall 1
Looking for 2 people Mar 25 catchemall 4
News A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann... Mar 24 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC