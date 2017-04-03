Moorhead celebrates 103 years
Longtime Canon City resident Nelson Moorhead celebrated his 103rd birthday at his home Thursday with the staff from FirstLight Home Care. Pictured are Melissa Holt, Stephanie Aiken, Jacquie Stafford, Jan Lancaster, Linda Persinger, Moorhead, and Sarah Martinez of Frontier Hospice and Home Health.
