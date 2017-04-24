Harrison K-8 School assistant princip...

Harrison K-8 School assistant principal Brian Sprenger submits letter of resignation

Assistant principal Brian Sprenger, left, and Principal John Pavlicek pose for a photo at Harrison School at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year. The assistant principal of Harrison K-8 School submitted a letter of resignation to the Canon City School District on Wednesday, one day after Principal John Pavlicek was placed on paid administrative leave .

