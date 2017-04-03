Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham said he understands the concerns of Colorado Springs taxpayers on transportation funding, but that a solution is difficult to reach. Grantham, from Canon City, responded to concerns raised by Mayor John Suthers, a fellow Republican, who last week told Colorado Politics that he can't support a tax increase for statewide transportation funding after Colorado Springs voters backed a similar tax increase.

