General Government Committee agrees to leave trash collection times alone
The majority of Phase 1 of the Anson Rudd Stone House rehabilitation project has been completed. The Royal Gorge Regional Museum & History Center plans to apply for a State Historic Fund grant in October for Phase 2. The second phase will commence upon receiving grant funds in 2018, and the project completion is expected to be in late 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|3 hr
|Samantha Blackwood
|21
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC