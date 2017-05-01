Fremont County Sheriff recall petition gathers 200 signatures
About a couple hundred signatures have already been gathered for a petition aimed at recalling Fremont County Sheriff Jim Beicker. Rick Ratzlaff, heading the recall campaign, said the petition had been officially filed on Thursday with the County Clerk's office.
