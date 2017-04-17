Fremont County Board of Commissioners tables action on trail extension project

After hearing much input Tuesday, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners agreed to take no action regarding a request by the Canon City Area Recreation and Park District for a letter of support for a grant application and $50,000 in matching funds from the 2018 budget. The district is in the process of submitting a concept paper to Great Outdoors Colorado for a connect initiative grant to construct the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail extension project.

