Fremont County Board of Commissioners declines letter of support for trails application

The Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday ratified signatures regarding an April 13 letter to the Canon City Area Metropolitan Recreation and Park District declining a letter of support and guaranteed match funding for a trails grant application. The Recreation District was in the process of submitting a concept paper to Great Outdoors Colorado for a connect initiative grant to construct the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail extension project from Makenzie Avenue to the Florence River Park.

