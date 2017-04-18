Fremont Center for the Arts seeks actors for 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
Drew Frady, left, works with actors during a rehearsal for 'Moon Over Buffalo' in July 2012. Former Broadway performer Drew Frady is looking for actors and actresses to take part in Canon City's upcoming Shakespeare in the Park event, hosted by the Fremont Center for the Arts.
