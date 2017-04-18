Deal struck on lawsuits for defects i...

Deal struck on lawsuits for defects in buildings

After several years of working on it, legislators from both sides of the political aisle have come together on a bill dealing with construction defect lawsuits. The issue, one that lawmakers have struggled with for more than a decade, has swung back and forth over the years, creating a situation that caused developers to build fewer multifamily homes, such as condominiums and apartment complexes, for fear of lawsuits over defects in construction.

