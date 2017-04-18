Deal struck on lawsuits for defects in buildings

After several years of working on it, legislators from both sides of the political aisle have come together on a bill dealing with construction defect lawsuits. The issue, one that lawmakers have struggled with for more than a decade, has swung back and forth over the years, creating a situation that caused developers to build fewer multifamily homes, such as condominiums and apartment complexes, for fear of lawsuits over defects in construction.

