Deal struck on lawsuits for defects in buildings
After several years of working on it, legislators from both sides of the political aisle have come together on a bill dealing with construction defect lawsuits. The issue, one that lawmakers have struggled with for more than a decade, has swung back and forth over the years, creating a situation that caused developers to build fewer multifamily homes, such as condominiums and apartment complexes, for fear of lawsuits over defects in construction.
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
