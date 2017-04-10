Community views conceptual plans for Centennial Park renovation
Lynnette Hunter and her children, Gwendolyn, 8, and Elias, 10, look at conceptual plans for the redevelopment of Centennial Park during an open house Thursday at City Hall. Plans for some significant upgrades at Centennial Park are in the beginning stages - plans that include much more lawn space and more room for large gatherings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|12 hr
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|20 hr
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Wed
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Tue
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC