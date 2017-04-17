Colorado Department of Corrections officer accused of sexual offense formally charged
The Colorado Department of Corrections officer who allegedly sexually assaulted a child appeared in court Wednesday to be formally charged. Canon City resident Jeremy Gifford, 38, is facing charges of sexual assault on a child, aggravated incest, two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and unlawful sexual contact.
