Ca on Exploratory School principal Scott Morton to take over at McKinley Elementary
Two principals in the Canon City School District plan to leave their schools at the end of the academic year for other positions in the district, creating what Superintendent George Welsh called "an interesting scenario." Scott Morton, the principal of Canon Exploratory School, was hired by a committee Wednesday to take over as the leader of McKinley Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adderall (Aug '12)
|Apr 13
|Jess
|8
|Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m...
|Apr 13
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi...
|Apr 12
|raerae1515
|1
|Looking for a friend
|Apr 11
|CountryRoads
|1
|Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11)
|Apr 7
|Nancy Blackwood A...
|22
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Sex offenders
|Feb '17
|CCC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC