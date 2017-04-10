Ca on City School District to offer u...

Ca on City School District to offer universal free breakfast for K-8 students

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Canon City School District Manager of Nutrition Services Paula Buser talks about the constant push for healthier food in 2013. When the Canon City School District's kindergarten through eighth-grade students head to class next year, they might not even have to walk through their schools' front doors to be greeted with free breakfast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m... 3 hr Mimi Crist 2
Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi... 21 hr raerae1515 1
Looking for a friend Tue CountryRoads 1
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 7 Nancy Blackwood A... 22
News Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06) Mar 31 Roy martinez 36
Nicholas Brooks Mar 26 Abb 2
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC