Ca on City School District Gifted and Talented fundraiser set for April 22

Canon City High School senior Samantha Smoot was named the Noon Lions Club's student of the month for March. The Canon City School District's Gifted and Talented Program is inviting the public to its annual breakfast fundraiser, which will be April 22 at Mugs restaurant, 1520 Royal Gorge Blvd. A $7 donation will buy guests a scrumptious breakfast, including pancakes, eggs, bacon, potatoes and choice of coffee, orange juice or water.

