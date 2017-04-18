Ca on City School Board set to decide Harrison K-8 School principal's future
The Canon City School Board is set to decide Monday whether or not it will renew the contract of Harrison K-8 School Principal John Pavlicek, who submitted and then withdrew a letter of resignation during the course of 24 hours. The board, which originally planned to approve Pavlicek's resignation during a special meeting Friday, decided to table the issue after he rescinded his letter.
