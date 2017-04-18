Ca on City residents to learn more about Cotter's Superfund cleanup project
Canon City community members will meet again with Cotter Corp. on Thursday to hear about the former uranium mining company's pilot groundwater cleanup project. Cotter hopes the project will reduce uranium and molybdenum contaminates to safe levels, but so far, community members have had mixed feelings about the effectiveness of the program.
