Ca on City Elks installs officers, honors members

The Canon City Elks Lodge No. 610 held its annual installation of officers April 1. Pictured in the back row are Jim Patton, 3-year trustee; Cindy Curry-Olsen, Lodge Tiler; Forrest Borre, Exalted Ruler; Bruce Hitt, Lodge Esquire; and George Uhland, lodge secretary; pictured in the front row are Linda Miller, Lodge Chaplain; Doug Vivod, Lodge Inter Guard; Roger Holcomb, Leading Knight; and John Hazen, Lecturing Knight.

