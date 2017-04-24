Ca on City Daily Record receives top honors in Better Newspaper Contest, Top of the Rockies awards

The Canon City Daily Record was recognized Saturday and April 14 with top awards in two regional reporting contests - the Colorado Press Association's 2016 Better Newspaper Contest and the Society of Professional Journalists' Region 9 Top of the Rockies Awards. Reporters Carie Canterbury, Sara Knuth and Sarah Matott took home a first place award in the Better Newspaper Contest for their sustained coverage of the Hayden Pass Fire, which burned about 16,754 acres in Fremont County.

