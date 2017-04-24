Ca on City Area Recreation District holds off on grant application
The Canon City Area Recreation and Park District announced it did not move forward with submitting an application for a guaranteed match funding for a trails grant. The Recreation District was in the process of submitting a concept paper to Great Outdoors Colorado for a connect initiative grant to construct the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail extension project from Mackenzie Avenue to the Florence River Park.
