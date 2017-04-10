Ca on City Area Park & Recreation Dis...

Ca on City Area Park & Recreation District's Spring Bonfire slated for April 21

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

The Canon City Area Park & Recreation District will host its annual Spring Bonfire at 7 p.m. April 21 on the grounds just east of the Arkansas Riverwalk Dog Park, which is east of the Recreation District offices at 575 Ash St. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, enjoy the fire, listen to some music, and enjoy food vendors B&B Smokehouse and Kona Ice. Kids Klub staff will also be selling S'mores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a friend 3 hr CountryRoads 1
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) Apr 7 Nancy Blackwood A... 22
News Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06) Mar 31 Roy martinez 36
Nicholas Brooks Mar 26 Abb 2
michelle salazar (Oct '08) Mar 25 SmashQuist 4
adam bruner & jenn miller scammers Mar 25 catchemall 1
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC