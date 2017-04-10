Ca on City Area Park & Recreation District's Spring Bonfire slated for April 21
The Canon City Area Park & Recreation District will host its annual Spring Bonfire at 7 p.m. April 21 on the grounds just east of the Arkansas Riverwalk Dog Park, which is east of the Recreation District offices at 575 Ash St. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs, enjoy the fire, listen to some music, and enjoy food vendors B&B Smokehouse and Kona Ice. Kids Klub staff will also be selling S'mores.
