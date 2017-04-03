Birth control measure passes Colorado House, sent to uncertain future in Senate
A bipartisan bill that passed the House with widespread support to allow women to get a year's worth of prescription contraceptives faces an uncertain future in the Republican Senate. House Bill 1186 was assigned to the Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee, a committee used by the majority party to kill unfavorable legislation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer arrested on sex charges (Apr '06)
|Mar 31
|Roy martinez
|36
|Nicholas Brooks
|Mar 26
|Abb
|2
|michelle salazar (Oct '08)
|Mar 25
|SmashQuist
|4
|adam bruner & jenn miller scammers
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|1
|Looking for 2 people
|Mar 25
|catchemall
|4
|A winner in GOP plans to repeal Obamacare: tann...
|Mar 24
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Mar 23
|Sniper
|115
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC