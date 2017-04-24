Bill for road tax ballot measure dies...

Bill for road tax ballot measure dies in Senate

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Its fate was well known long before the Senate Finance Committee started its work Tuesday. A measure to ask voters for permission to raise sales taxes to fund transportation projects is dead, at least in the Legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canon City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woodland Park Mayor Arrested for Sex Assault on... (May '14) 12 hr NEW resident 2
Bill Michael Blackwood, dob: 7/17/1953 (Apr '11) 13 hr Samantha Blackwood 24
Adderall (Aug '12) Apr 13 Jess 8
Are Colorado Springs Courts controlled by the m... Apr 13 Mimi Crist 2
Best HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditi... Apr 12 raerae1515 1
Looking for a friend Apr 11 CountryRoads 1
Sex offenders Feb '17 CCC 1
See all Canon City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canon City Forum Now

Canon City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canon City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Canon City, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC