What's Happening: Traffic Advisory and more

County Road 47 will be closed to thru traffic, open to local traffic only south of the railroad viaduct, through March 27. County R 45 also will be closed at the intersection of CR 47 through March 27. Access will be limited to where CR 45 meets U.S. 0 at Coaldale and Howard . The Canon City Public Library at 516 Macon Ave. will host a Chautauqua style program at 2 p.m. March 18. Robert Stovall will perform as General William Jackson Palmer.

