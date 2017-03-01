What's Happening? Black Hills planned outage in Penrose area Saturday and more
Black Hills Energy has scheduled a brief electrical outage for customers in Penrose from 6-6:30 a.m. Saturday. Approximately 2,400 customers will be affected.
