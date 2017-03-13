What's Happening? 2017 Ca on Proud! Clean-up Begins Monday
Local officials and businesses are once again gearing up for the annual Canon Proud Clean-Up Campaign. A limited number of trash vouchers for free disposal of household trash, furniture, construction debris, brush, logs, leaves and yard waste will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Canon City and Fremont County residents beginning today and ending April 29. Trash vouchers are good for free disposal of a half-ton at Twin Enviro's "Phantom Landfill" at 2500 CR 67, north of the Fremont County Airport, in Penrose.
