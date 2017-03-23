Vodopich celebrates 50 years with H &...

Vodopich celebrates 50 years with H & R Block

Friday Mar 24

Fewer businesses are standing the test of time, but right here in Canon City, Alice Vodopich and her family are celebrating 50 years in business with H & R Block. They commemorate the milestone, and to honor their loyal clients, the community is invited to an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 1 at H & R Block, 304 A N. 16th St. Her husband, Ron Vodopich, worked for H & R Block about a year before he took over the franchise in the fall of 1967, and Alice Vodopich has actively been involved in the business since.

