Vodopich celebrates 50 years with H & R Block
Fewer businesses are standing the test of time, but right here in Canon City, Alice Vodopich and her family are celebrating 50 years in business with H & R Block. They commemorate the milestone, and to honor their loyal clients, the community is invited to an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 1 at H & R Block, 304 A N. 16th St. Her husband, Ron Vodopich, worked for H & R Block about a year before he took over the franchise in the fall of 1967, and Alice Vodopich has actively been involved in the business since.
