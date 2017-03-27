Taxpayers may wonder how booming econ...

Taxpayers may wonder how booming economy leads to budget cuts at Colorado Capitol

Colorado lawmakers are set to begin work this week on a tight $26.8 billion budget proposal that will have taxpayers wondering why programs are seeing reductions during a booming economy. Republicans have been hesitant to call nearly $700 million in budget-balancing maneuvers "cuts" to critical programs, pointing out that the proposed budget reflects a nearly 7 percent increase in discretionary spending over the current fiscal year.

