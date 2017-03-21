Suspect accused of setting man on fire in Canon City told...
The suspect accused of pouring gasoline on a 40-year-old homeless man in Caon City early Sunday, which ignited and set him ablaze , told investigators that he "just wanted to scare" the man, according to court documents. A probable cause statement for the suspect, 34-year-old Michael Scarvada, say he was angry at Jason Crowder for telling his girlfriend that he had cheated on her.
