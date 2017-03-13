Survey: Ca on City students want schools to address bullying, depression and career planning
As the Canon City School District implements a state-funded counseling grant, it's finding that students want their schools to address bullying, depression and ways to help them plan for college. Stacy Andrews, a counselor at Canon City High School, presented information about the district's new School Counselor Corps grant Monday to the Canon City School Board.
