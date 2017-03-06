Sex offenders see stringent parenting rules relaxed in Colorado, prompting debate over child safety
Authorities investigate a triple homicide in 2014 on Phay Avenue in Canon City. Jaacob Van Winkle killed a woman he was living with and her son and daughter in Canon City in 2014, and sexually assaulted her other daughter Colorado's sex offenders have long maintained the state treats them as pariahs, closely monitoring where they live, what they look at, who they talk to and what they discuss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Canon City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Proven Solution to Prevent Infant Abuse and S... (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Lauren
|2
|CPS in Colorado Springs, CO Abuses Families (Jan '09)
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|86
|Homelessness Shelters Are a Racket to Swindle M...
|Mar 2
|John Anderson
|1
|sex now drugs and rock and roll horny (Nov '13)
|Feb 25
|Guamie
|30
|Sex offenders
|Feb 16
|CCC
|1
|Sammie Denson/Pamela Edwards 1993 Murder (Jun '16)
|Feb 16
|Meh
|107
|Moving to Colorado from KY what the best rental... (Jun '16)
|Feb 13
|Chris
|6
Find what you want!
Search Canon City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC